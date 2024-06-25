Chen Hsong Holdings Announces Board Changes

Chen Hsong Holdings (HK:0057) has released an update.

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited has announced the upcoming retirement of Mr. Bernard Charnwut Chan, an Independent Non-executive Director, at the next annual general meeting scheduled for August 26, 2024. Following his departure, there will be significant changes in the company’s board committees, including new appointments for the positions of Chairmen of the Remuneration, Audit, and Nomination Committees. The company has extended its gratitude to Mr. Chan for his contributions during his tenure.

