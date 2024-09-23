ChemX Secures New Zealand Patent, Advances HPA Tech

ChemX Materials Limited (AU:CMX) has released an update.

ChemX Materials Limited has strengthened its position in the High Purity Alumina (HPA) market by securing a New Zealand patent for its HiPurA technology, following an Australian patent earlier in the year. The company has received a second tranche of R&D funding amounting to A$191,935 and is making progress in its Pilot Plant, despite some delays. Safety enhancements and process optimizations at the Pilot Plant are expected to improve operations and contribute to ChemX’s commercial strategy in industries like LEDs, semiconductors, and electric vehicles.

