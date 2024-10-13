ChemX Materials Plans New Options Issue

ChemX Materials Limited (AU:CMX) has released an update.

ChemX Materials Limited has announced a new securities issuance proposal, ready to offer 2 million unquoted options with a strike price of $0.06, expiring three years from the date of issue. The proposed issue date is set for December 2, 2024, according to their latest announcement on October 14, 2024. This move could provide an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s growth potential.

