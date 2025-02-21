Chemung Financial Highlights Growth at Investor Meetings

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Chemung Financial ( (CHMG) ) has provided an announcement.

Chemung Financial Corporation participated in the Raymond James Small-Cap Bank Investor Meetings on February 25, 2025, where CFO Dale M. McKim III discussed the company’s strategies and recent financial performance. The presentation highlighted Chemung’s strong customer engagement, stable deposit base, and growth in higher markets like Albany and Buffalo. With a focus on community banking, Chemung reported solid financials for Q4 2024, including a net income of $5.9 million, and a strategy of geographic expansion and operational efficiencies to enhance its market presence.

More about Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation is a New York State-based community bank, dating back to 1833, operating through its subsidiary Chemung Canal Trust Company with 30 branches across New York and Pennsylvania. It provides community banking services and has a Trust and Wealth Management division with significant assets under management. The company is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CHMG.

YTD Price Performance: 8.28%

Average Trading Volume: 12,962

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $245.3M

Find detailed analytics on CHMG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.