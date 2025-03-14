Chemung Financial EVP Thomas W. Wirth Announces Retirement

Chemung Financial ( (CHMG) ) has provided an update.
On March 12, 2025, Thomas W. Wirth announced his intention to retire from his role as Executive Vice President of Chemung Canal Trust Company, effective around the third quarter of 2025. Mr. Wirth, who has been with the company since 1987, is retiring for health reasons and not due to any disagreements. The company will begin searching for a successor, and Mr. Wirth will remain in his role until a successor is appointed, ensuring a smooth transition.
More about Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates in the financial services industry, primarily through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company. The company focuses on providing wealth management and investment services.
YTD Price Performance: 0.82%
Average Trading Volume: 15,545
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: $231.1M
