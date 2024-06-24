Chemring Welcomes New Chairman-designate Tony Wood

Chemring (GB:CHG) has released an update.

Chemring Group PLC has announced the appointment of Tony Wood as the independent non-executive director and Chairman-designate, set to replace the retiring Carl-Peter Forster in December 2024. Wood brings extensive experience from previous leadership roles at key aerospace and defense firms, including Meggitt plc and Rolls-Royce plc. His appointment comes as Chemring continues to advance its strategic positioning in the aerospace, defense, and security markets.

