Chemring Group PLC Announces Change in Voting Rights

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

An announcement from Chemring ( (GB:CHG) ) is now available.

Chemring Group PLC, a UK-based company, announced a change in voting rights due to BlackRock, Inc.’s acquisition or disposal of shares. The notification indicates that BlackRock now holds 8.51% of the voting rights in Chemring, an increase from 7.86%. This change could influence Chemring’s shareholder dynamics and affect decision-making processes within the company.

More about Chemring

YTD Price Performance: 8.98%

Average Trading Volume: 1,209,701

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £966.4M

Find detailed analytics on CHG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.