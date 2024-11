Chemring (GB:CHG) has released an update.

Chemring Group PLC has announced that one of its directors, Alpna Amar, will take on a new role as an executive director and Group Chief Financial Officer at Senior plc starting next year. This leadership change signals potential strategic shifts within both companies, capturing the interest of investors and market watchers.

