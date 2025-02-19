Chemours Company Reports 2024 Financial Results

Chemours Company ( (CC) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Chemours Company presented to its investors.

Chemours Company, a global leader in the chemical industry, specializes in providing industrial and specialty chemical products for various markets, including coatings, plastics, and refrigeration. The company operates through three primary segments: Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials.

In the latest earnings report for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, Chemours reported net sales of $1.4 billion for the quarter, consistent with the previous year. However, the company faced a net loss of $8 million for the fourth quarter, which was an improvement from the $18 million loss in the same period the previous year. Full-year net sales reached $5.8 billion, a decrease from 2023, yet the company achieved a net income of $86 million compared to a loss the previous year.

Key highlights from the report include a strong performance in the Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment, which saw record sales driven by a 23% year-over-year growth in Opteon™ Refrigerants. Chemours also made strategic moves with its Pathway to Thrive strategy, aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The Titanium Technologies segment showed improvement in adjusted EBITDA despite a decline in net sales, thanks to cost-saving measures. The Advanced Performance Materials segment faced challenges, with a notable decrease in net sales and adjusted EBITDA.

Looking ahead, Chemours has projected an adjusted EBITDA range of $825 million to $975 million for 2025. The company plans to focus on its Pathway to Thrive strategy as a key driver for long-term shareholder value and expects to see improvements in operating cash flow over the year.