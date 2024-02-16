Chemours Company Board Changes and New Member Compensation

Chemours Company (CC) has released an update.

Sandra P. Rogers has announced she will not be seeking re-election to The Chemours Company’s Board of Directors once her term concludes at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The company has appointed Pamela F. Fletcher to the Board, effective March 1, 2024, expanding the Board’s size to ten members. Fletcher, who meets the independence standards, will join the Compensation and Leadership Development Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and will be compensated according to the company’s practices, with recent increases in both equity and cash retainer awards.

