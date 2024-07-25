Chemours Appoints David A. Will as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Chemours Company (CC) has issued an update.

David A. Will joins The Chemours Company as the new Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, bringing a wealth of experience from his previous roles in finance, including a recent position as Interim CFO at Copeland LP. His comprehensive compensation package includes a $410,000 base salary, a $325,000 signing bonus, additional bonus opportunities, and both immediate and long-term stock incentives, ensuring his interests align with the company’s financial success. With no disclosed conflicts of interest or familial ties within the company, Will’s appointment is set to enhance Chemours’ financial leadership.

