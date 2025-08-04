Chemours Agrees to $875M Settlement with New Jersey

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chemours Company ( (CC) ) has issued an update.

On August 3, 2025, Chemours, Corteva, and DuPont agreed to a proposed Judicial Consent Order with the State of New Jersey to resolve all pending environmental claims, including PFAS contamination, related to their operating sites and statewide issues. The settlement involves a $875 million payment over 25 years, with Chemours responsible for 50% of the payments. The agreement also includes mechanisms for future remediation funding and establishes a Reserve Fund for financial security. Additionally, Chemours entered into an agreement to sell its rights to $150 million in insurance proceeds related to PFAS claims to DuPont and Corteva.

The most recent analyst rating on (CC) stock is a Hold with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chemours Company stock, see the CC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CC is a Neutral.

Chemours Company faces financial challenges with high leverage and low profitability, affecting its overall stock score. Technical indicators offer mixed signals, with some short-term strength. The high P/E ratio and recent dividend cut raise valuation concerns. Despite strategic advancements, earnings call sentiment remains cautiously optimistic.

More about Chemours Company

The Chemours Company is a global leader in providing industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets such as coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and advanced electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. The company operates through three businesses: Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials, offering products under brands like Opteon™, Freon™, Ti-Pure™, Nafion™, Teflon™, Viton™, and Krytox™. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Chemours employs approximately 6,000 people and operates 28 manufacturing sites, serving around 2,500 customers in 110 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 4,492,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.72B

