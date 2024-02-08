Cheetah Net Finalizes Acquisition of Edward Transit Express

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service, Inc. Class A (CTNT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its asset transaction finalization.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. has successfully completed the acquisition of Edward Transit Express Group Inc., with the deal closing on February 2, 2024, for a total purchase price of $1.5 million, combining cash and stock. This strategic move is expected to enhance Cheetah Net’s market position by fully integrating Edward’s operational capabilities into its supply chain services.

For further insights into CTNT financials, check out TipRanks’ Financials page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.