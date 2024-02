Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service, Inc. Class A (CTNT) has released an update.

The Corporation has officially completed the Acquisition, as announced in their recent press release on February 7, 2024, marking a significant development for the company and potentially impacting its financial landscape.

For further insights into CTNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.