Cheetah Net Appoints Cindy Tang as CFO

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service, Inc. Class A ( (CTNT) ) has issued an announcement.

On February 18, 2025, Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. appointed Ms. Cindy Tang as the Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Tang brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles, including serving as Interim CFO at Elong Power Holdings Limited and Finance Director at China XD Plastics Co., Ltd. Her appointment is accompanied by an employment agreement that outlines compensation and stock incentives, as well as an indemnification agreement, indicating a strategic move to strengthen the company’s financial leadership.

YTD Price Performance: -33.99%

Average Trading Volume: 2,102,684

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $22.84M

