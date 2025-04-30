Cheesecake Factory Q1 2025 Financial Results Released

Cheesecake Factory ( (CAKE) ) has issued an announcement.

On April 30, 2025, The Cheesecake Factory reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, showing a revenue increase to $927.2 million from $891.2 million in the previous year. The company declared a quarterly dividend and announced plans to open up to 25 new restaurants in 2025, reflecting its strong market position and commitment to growth. The company also highlighted its inclusion in Fortune’s ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ list for the twelfth consecutive year, emphasizing its focus on exceptional hospitality and dining experiences.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CAKE is a Outperform.

The Cheesecake Factory’s stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, supported by robust revenue growth and strategic expansion plans. While technical indicators suggest short-term caution, the company’s reasonable valuation and positive outlook mitigate these concerns.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining, focusing on hospitality and offering memorable dining experiences. The company operates 358 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada under various brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and Flower Child, and has international locations through licensing agreements. It also has a bakery division that supplies cheesecakes and baked products.

YTD Price Performance: 8.25%

Average Trading Volume: 1,563,239

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.53B

