Checkpoint Therapeutics Reports Q1 2025 Financials and Updates

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( (CKPT) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Checkpoint Therapeutics presented to its investors.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage company specializing in immunotherapy and targeted oncology, focusing on developing treatments for solid tumor cancers. The company recently announced its first-quarter financial results for 2025, highlighting significant developments, including FDA approval for its drug UNLOXCYT for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and a merger agreement with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Checkpoint Therapeutics reported a notable increase in cash reserves, reaching $33 million by the end of March 2025, up from $6.6 million at the end of 2024. The company also experienced a decrease in research and development expenses, down to $3.8 million compared to $8.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year. However, general and administrative expenses rose to $7.4 million from $2.5 million, contributing to a net loss of $11.2 million for the quarter.

A major highlight for Checkpoint was the FDA approval of UNLOXCYT, the first and only PD-L1 blocking antibody approved for treating metastatic and locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Additionally, the company is moving forward with a merger with Sun Pharma, valued at approximately $416 million, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, pending regulatory and stockholder approvals.

Looking ahead, Checkpoint Therapeutics is poised for growth with the anticipated completion of the merger with Sun Pharma and the commercial potential of UNLOXCYT. The company remains focused on advancing its pipeline, including the development of olafertinib for non-small cell lung cancer, as it navigates the evolving landscape of oncology treatments.

