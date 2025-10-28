Check Point Software Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Strategic AI Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Check Point ( (CHKP) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Check Point Software Technologies announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a strong demand that led to a 20% increase in calculated billings year over year. The company reported total revenues of $678 million, a 7% increase from the previous year, and significant growth in security subscriptions revenues. The acquisition of Lakera, an AI-native security platform, was completed on October 22, 2025, enhancing Check Point’s AI First strategy and positioning it as a leader in next-generation cyber defense. The company also executed a share repurchase program and made a significant investment in its new Tel Aviv campus, reflecting its commitment to growth and innovation.

Spark’s Take on CHKP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CHKP is a Outperform.

Check Point’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are key strengths, contributing significantly to the score. However, bearish technical indicators and valuation concerns slightly offset the overall positive outlook.

More about Check Point

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, safeguarding over 100,000 organizations worldwide. The company offers a prevention-first approach through its Infinity Platform, which integrates a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE, unifying the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to deliver flexible, scalable, and efficient security solutions.

