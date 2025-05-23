Check-Cap Receives Nasdaq Delinquency Notice for Late Annual Report

Confident Investing Starts Here:

On May 21, 2025, Check-Cap Ltd. received a delinquency notice from Nasdaq for failing to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ending December 31, 2024. The company has until July 21, 2025, to submit a compliance plan to Nasdaq, which may grant an extension until November 11, 2025, if accepted. Check-Cap is working diligently to file the report and regain compliance, which is crucial for maintaining its Nasdaq listing.

Spark’s Take on CHEK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CHEK is a Underperform.

Check-Cap’s overall score reflects its significant financial challenges, primarily due to a lack of revenue generation and persistent losses. While the technical analysis hints at possible recovery, the valuation is weak due to negative profitability indicators. The company’s strong equity position is a positive aspect, but without revenue, it faces substantial risks.

More about Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on the development of innovative diagnostic products. The company’s primary product is a capsule-based screening test designed to detect colorectal cancer and precancerous polyps, aiming to provide a patient-friendly option for early detection.

Average Trading Volume: 199,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.99M

