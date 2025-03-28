Cheche Group Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results with NEV Market Growth

The latest announcement is out from Cheche Group ( (CCG) ).

Cheche Group Inc. reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, showing significant growth in revenues and a substantial reduction in losses. The company’s strategic focus on the NEV market has resulted in a 171% increase in written premiums from NEV-related business, highlighting its strong market positioning and operational efficiency. This growth is supported by partnerships with major NEV manufacturers, which have led to a significant increase in embedded policies and corresponding premiums. The company’s ability to balance expansion with cost management is evident in the reduction of operating and net losses, positioning Cheche as a leader in the Insurtech sector.

Cheche Group Inc. is a leading auto insurance technology platform based in China, focusing on providing innovative insurance solutions, particularly in the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sector. The company leverages technological advancements to enhance customer experiences and drive growth in the auto insurance market.

