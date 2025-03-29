Cheche Group Inc. Reports Strong 2024 Financial Growth

Cheche Group Inc. Class A ( (CCG) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cheche Group Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Cheche Group Inc., a leading auto insurance technology platform in China, specializes in digital insurance transactions and SaaS solutions, leveraging its extensive network across the country to provide comprehensive services in the auto insurance sector.

Cheche Group Inc. recently announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting significant growth in revenue and a substantial reduction in losses. The company has been focusing on expanding its presence in the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market, which has contributed to its robust financial performance.

The company’s net revenues for the fourth quarter increased by 13.4% year-over-year, reaching RMB983.6 million, while the full-year revenues grew by 5.2% to RMB3.5 billion. Cheche also reported a significant decrease in operating losses, with a 93.7% reduction for the quarter and a 60.3% decrease for the year. The NEV segment showed remarkable growth, with embedded policies and corresponding premiums seeing a substantial increase.

Cheche’s strategic partnerships with major NEV manufacturers and its focus on technological innovation have been pivotal in driving its growth. The company has successfully expanded its partnerships with leading automotive brands and insurance providers, enhancing its market position and operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, Cheche Group remains optimistic about its growth prospects, particularly in the NEV sector. The company expects continued revenue growth and aims to shift from a loss to a profit in its adjusted operating results for 2025, reflecting its strategic focus on innovation and market expansion.

