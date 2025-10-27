ChatterBox Technologies Reports Record Results, Boosting Successful IPO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

QYOU Media ( (TSE:QYOU) ) has issued an update.

QYOU Media’s subsidiary, ChatterBox Technologies, has achieved record financial results for the first half of FY 2025-26, which bolstered its successful IPO on the BSE SME platform. The company reported a 33.4% year-on-year revenue growth and a 25.2% increase in profit after tax, reflecting strong market confidence and positioning in India’s digital and influencer marketing sector. The IPO was oversubscribed 52 times, raising significant capital and marking an important milestone for the company. This performance underscores the potential of the influencer marketing sector in India and aligns with QYOU Media’s growth trajectory in both Indian and North American markets.

QYOU Media is a rapidly growing media company operating in India and the United States, focusing on content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, its subsidiary Chtrbox serves as an influencer marketing platform connecting brands with social media influencers. In the U.S., QYOU Media collaborates with major film studios, game publishers, and leading brands to create and market content via creators and influencers.

Average Trading Volume: 203,637

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$23.91M

