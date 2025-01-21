Chatham Rock Phosphate to Sell Korella Projects

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited ( (TSE:NZP) ).

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited has agreed in principle to sell its Korella phosphate projects to the Marshall Group, an Australian entity. The transaction, which includes both cash and royalty components, is contingent upon the completion of due diligence, negotiation of a definitive sale contract, and necessary approvals, with the due diligence expected to conclude by March 31, 2025.

More about Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited is a company involved in the mining and exploration industry, focusing on phosphate projects. Its primary products are sourced from its Korella North and South properties, which are managed through its subsidiary Avenir Makatea Pty Limited.

YTD Price Performance: 30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 17,743

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$8.18M

