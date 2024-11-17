Chase Mining Confirms Promising Discoveries at Boulia Project

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Chase Mining Corporation Limited’s maiden drilling at the Boulia Project has confirmed the presence of promising porphyry intrusions and skarns in Queensland’s Georgina Basin. This breakthrough underscores the area’s potential for significant mineralization, highlighting the presence of copper, silver, zinc, and gold. With these findings, the company plans to advance its exploration efforts, solidifying its position as a pioneering explorer in the region.

