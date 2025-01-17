Chartwell Retirement Residences to Announce Q4 and Year-End 2024 Results

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Chartwell Retirement Residences ( ($TSE:CSH.UN) ) just unveiled an update.

Chartwell Retirement Residences announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2024, on February 27, 2025. The company will host a conference call and webcast on February 28, 2025, to discuss these results, providing stakeholders an opportunity to gain insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a leading Canadian company in the seniors housing sector, operating as an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust. It provides a comprehensive range of seniors housing communities, including independent living, assisted living, and long-term care, serving approximately 25,000 residents across four provinces in Canada.

YTD Price Performance: 2.06%

Average Trading Volume: 289,157

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.26B

