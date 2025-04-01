Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Q1 2025 Results Release and AGM Details

An update from Chartwell Retirement Residences ( ($TSE:CSH.UN) ) is now available.

Chartwell Retirement Residences announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, followed by a conference call and webcast on May 9, 2025, to discuss the results. Additionally, Chartwell will hold its annual general meeting on May 7, 2025, both in person and virtually. These events are significant for stakeholders as they provide insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

More about Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a leading Canadian company in the seniors housing sector, offering a range of services from independent living to assisted living and long-term care. It operates as an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust and serves approximately 25,000 residents across four provinces in Canada.

YTD Price Performance: 12.02%

Average Trading Volume: 346,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.65B

See more data about CSH.UN stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue