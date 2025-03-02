Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Updates on Buy-Back Program

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT ( (AU:CQE) ) has issued an announcement.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 310,814 securities bought back on the previous day, adding to the 489,385 securities already repurchased. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, reflecting a proactive approach to managing its financial resources and market positioning.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT operates in the real estate investment trust sector, focusing on social infrastructure assets. The company primarily invests in properties that support essential community services, such as healthcare, education, and government facilities, aiming to provide stable income and capital growth to its investors.

