Charter Hall Retail REIT Director Ups Stake

Charter Hall Retail REIT Director Benjamin David Ellis has increased his direct interest in the company with the acquisition of 22,891 units at $3.49 per unit, following the vesting of Service Rights on August 31, 2023. This has raised his total holdings to 25,141 units. The company has assured its compliance with disclosure obligations under current listing rules following an initial oversight where Mr. Ellis was not informed of his entitlement.

