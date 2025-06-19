Charter Hall Retail REIT Announces New Distribution for Investors

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Charter Hall Retail REIT ( (AU:CQR) ).

Charter Hall Retail REIT has announced a new distribution of AUD 0.124 per ordinary unit, covering a six-month period ending on June 30, 2025. The ex-date is set for June 27, 2025, with the record date on June 30, 2025, and payment scheduled for August 29, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to its investors, potentially enhancing its attractiveness in the retail property investment sector.

More about Charter Hall Retail REIT

Charter Hall Retail REIT operates within the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on retail properties. It primarily deals with the acquisition and management of shopping centers and retail spaces across Australia, catering to a diverse range of tenants and consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,590,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.37B

