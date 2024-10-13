Charter Hall REIT Progresses Share Buy-Back

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 168,619 securities purchased on the previous day. The buy-back involves fully paid units of stapled securities, under the ASX code CLW. The announcement on October 14, 2024, follows the company’s commitment to its strategy of returning value to its shareholders.

