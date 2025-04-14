Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Announces Registry Office Relocation

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT ( (AU:CLW) ) just unveiled an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT announced a change in the address of its units registry office in Sydney, effective 14 April 2025. The registry, managed by MUFG Corporate Markets (AU) Limited, is relocating to Liberty Place, Level 41, 161 Castlereagh St, Sydney. This change does not affect the postal address or telephone number, ensuring minimal disruption for stakeholders.

More about Charter Hall Long WALE REIT

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX, focusing on high-quality Australasian real estate assets leased to corporate and government tenants on long-term leases. Managed by Charter Hall Group, a leading diversified property investment and funds management group in Australia, the REIT invests across sectors such as Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and Social Infrastructure.

YTD Price Performance: 0.33%

Average Trading Volume: 1,299,986

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.62B

Learn more about CLW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue