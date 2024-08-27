Charter Hall Long WALE Continues Stock Buy-Back

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (AU:CLW) has released an update.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 304,785 securities on the prior day, adding to the total amount of 463,304 bought back to date. The buy-back relates to the REIT’s fully paid units stapled securities and is part of an ongoing market buy-back strategy. The latest notification, dated August 27, 2024, is a routine update in the series of buy-back announcements.

For further insights into AU:CLW stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.