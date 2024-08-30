Charter Hall Group Meets Market Earnings Expectations

Charter Hall Group (AU:CHC) has released an update.

Charter Hall Group confidently aligns with market expectations, reporting their FY24 post-tax operating earnings per security (OEPS) at approximately 75 cents, matching their own guidance and sell-side analysts’ consensus estimate of 75.3 cents. The company consistently maintained this guidance from its initial announcement in August 2023 throughout its fiscal year, concluding with an actual OEPS result of 75.8 cents. Charter Hall affirms there was no material variance from market expectations that would impact its stock value.

