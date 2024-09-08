Charter Hall Group Director’s Stake Changes

Charter Hall Group (AU:CHC) has released an update.

Charter Hall Group has disclosed a change in the interests of Director David Harrison, who acquired 432,209 stapled securities following the vesting of various performance and service rights. However, there was a lapse of 16,608 performance rights, and additional rights are pending securityholder approval. This change reflects a notable adjustment in Harrison’s investment in the company.

