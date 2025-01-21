Charter Hall Gains Control of Hotel Property Investments with Strong Takeover Offer

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Charter Hall Retail REIT ( (AU:CQR) ) has issued an update.

Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited, acting as trustee for the CH Investment Trust and the CH Investment Co Trust, has made an off-market takeover offer to acquire all the stapled securities in Hotel Property Investments (HPI). The bidder now controls 63.7% of HPI, enabling it to influence the company’s operations and board composition. HPI’s board has recommended that securityholders accept the all-cash offer, which is deemed final and cannot be increased. If securityholders decline, they may face reduced liquidity and potential compulsory acquisition.

YTD Price Performance: 1.60%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.12B

