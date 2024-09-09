Charter Hall Eyes Major Acquisition of Hotel Property Investments

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Retail REIT, in partnership with Hostplus, has made an off-market takeover offer to acquire all outstanding securities of Hotel Property Investments at $3.65 per security, promising HPI shareholders a significant premium and immediate cash value amidst market volatility. The acquisition aims to enhance CQR’s portfolio with high-quality net lease retail assets, offering improved diversification and expected earnings growth for CQR Unitholders. The opportunistic bid capitalizes on the lack of competing offers, with the acquiring entity already holding 14.7% of HPI securities.

