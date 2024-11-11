Charter Hall Extends Takeover Offer for HPI

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Retail REIT, acting as a trustee, has announced an extension of its takeover offer for Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI), now set to close on November 26, 2024. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to acquire all stapled securities in HPI, offering investors more time to consider their participation in the off-market bid. The original deadline was November 18, 2024, but has been extended to ensure transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

