Charter Hall Boosts Stake in Hotel Property Investments

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.
Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited has increased its stake in Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI), with voting power rising from 53.48% to 54.99% following acquisitions of stapled securities. This change is part of an ongoing off-market takeover bid, reflecting Charter Hall’s strategic moves in the property investment sector.
