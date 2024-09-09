Charter Hall Bids to Acquire Hotel Property Investments

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Charter Hall Wholesale Management Limited, acting as trustee of the CH Investment Trusts, has proposed to acquire all stapled securities of Hotel Property Investments at $3.65 per share. Shareholders are advised to consider the cash offer carefully and seek professional advice if needed. The offer details, including key dates and contacts, are available on a designated website for further information.

For further insights into AU:CQR stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.