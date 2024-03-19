Charlotte’s Web Unveils New Sleep Aid Gummies

Charlotte’s Web Holdings (OTC) (TSE:CWEB) has released an update.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. has expanded its wellness product line with the introduction of ‘Stay Asleep’ CBN Gummies, a new sleep aid derived from the hemp plant. Aimed at addressing the sleep challenges faced by many adults, these gummies are melatonin-free and have been developed through comprehensive research to provide a natural alternative for better sleep. The product represents the company’s dedication to incorporating a wider array of botanical ingredients, including minor cannabinoids, into its health offerings.

