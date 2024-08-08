Charlotte’s Web Shows Growth and Expands Retail Presence

Charlotte’s Web Holdings (TSE:CWEB) has released an update.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings reports promising signs of recovery with its first sequential second-quarter revenue growth since 2021 and the successful launch of a new direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform. The company has also managed to secure additional retail distribution, including a significant presence in Walmart stores, and has implemented further expense reductions to improve future cash flow.

For further insights into TSE:CWEB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.