Charlotte’s Web Holdings Announces Leadership Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings ( (TSE:CWEB) ) has provided an update.

On July 31, 2025, Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. announced the departure of Stephen Rogers from his role as Senior Vice President – General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Mindy Garrison, the Chief People Officer since November 2021, will take over as Corporate Secretary without any changes to her compensation or equity awards.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CWEB) stock is a Buy with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Charlotte’s Web Holdings stock, see the TSE:CWEB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CWEB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CWEB is a Neutral.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings faces significant financial challenges with declining revenues and high leverage, weighing heavily on the stock score. Technical analysis also indicates a lack of bullish momentum. Despite these issues, positive corporate events suggest potential for future improvement, but they do not outweigh the current financial difficulties.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CWEB stock, click here.

More about Charlotte’s Web Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 19,518

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$19.83M

For an in-depth examination of CWEB stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue