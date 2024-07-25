Charles Schwab Appoints New CFO Michael Verdeschi

Charles Schwab (SCHW) has provided an update.

Michael Verdeschi has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of The Charles Schwab Corporation, effective October 1, 2024. With over three decades at Citigroup, most recently as Treasurer, Verdeschi brings significant financial expertise to the role. His compensation package includes a $900,000 base salary, potential annual bonuses, relocation benefits, and substantial equity awards, reflecting the high expectations and responsibilities of his position.

