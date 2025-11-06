Charles River Laboratories Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Charles River Laboratories Intl ( (CRL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Charles River Laboratories Intl presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is a leading provider of essential products and services that support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, and academic institutions in accelerating their research and drug development efforts.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Charles River Laboratories reported a revenue of $1.00 billion, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.5% compared to the same period in 2024. The company also updated its 2025 financial guidance, narrowing its full-year outlook for revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share to reflect its third-quarter performance.

The company experienced a decline in GAAP net income, which stood at $54.4 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $68.7 million, or $1.33 per share, in the previous year. This decrease was primarily attributed to a loss from venture capital and strategic investments. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $120.3 million, a 10% decrease from the prior year, driven by lower revenue and a higher tax rate, partially offset by reduced interest expenses and stock repurchases.

Segment-wise, the Research Models and Services (RMS) segment showed a revenue increase of 7.9%, while the Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA) and Manufacturing Solutions segments saw declines in revenue. The company’s operating margins varied across segments, with RMS showing improvement due to favorable revenue mix and cost savings, while DSA and Manufacturing faced challenges due to lower revenue.

Looking ahead, Charles River Laboratories remains cautiously optimistic, with management focusing on strategic differentiation and innovative solutions to navigate uncertainties in the healthcare sector. The company aims to leverage its extensive portfolio to lead advancements in drug development, despite the current market challenges.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue