Charles Huffman Retires from CPSI Board

Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Charles P. Huffman is set to retire from the Board of Directors of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. after nearly two decades. His departure, scheduled for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in May, is amicable, with no disputes cited. Subsequently, the board will downsize from eight to seven members.

For further insights into CPSI corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.