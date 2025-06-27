Charles & Colvard Secures $2M Convertible Note Agreement

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Charles & Colvard ( (CTHR) ) has shared an update.

On June 24, 2025, Charles & Colvard entered into a Convertible Secured Note Purchase Agreement with Ethara Capital LLC for $2.0 million, structured in two tranches. This agreement grants Ethara Capital the right to appoint directors and observers to Charles & Colvard’s board, while the company secures the note with its assets. The deal, subject to shareholder approval, allows for conversion into common stock and includes waivers of severance benefits by the company’s CEO and CFO, indicating a strategic move to strengthen its financial position and governance.

The overall stock score reflects severe financial challenges, poor valuation, and the negative impact of the Nasdaq delisting. The most significant factors are the company’s financial instability, evidenced by persistent losses and cash flow issues, combined with the risk of delisting, which severely affects investor confidence and stock liquidity. Technical analysis also indicates a bearish trend, further contributing to the low score.

More about Charles & Colvard

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates in the jewelry industry, focusing on the production and sale of moissanite gemstones and jewelry. The company is known for its innovative approach to creating sustainable and ethically sourced gemstones.

Average Trading Volume: 61,277

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.12M

