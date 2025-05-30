Charisma Energy Services Updates on Resumption Proposal and Whitewash Waiver

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Charisma Energy Services ( (SG:5QT) ) has provided an update.

Charisma Energy Services Limited is actively working on fulfilling conditions set by the SGX RegCo concerning its Resumption Proposal and will keep shareholders informed of any significant developments. Additionally, the company has successfully obtained a Whitewash Waiver from the Securities Industry Council of Singapore, allowing it to bypass the obligation of making a mandatory general offer for shares not held by the subscriber, following the issuance of subscription shares and other related transactions.

Charisma Energy Services Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the energy sector with a focus on renewable energy solutions and services. The company is involved in various projects and partnerships aimed at enhancing its market presence in the green energy industry.

