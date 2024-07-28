Charisma Energy Corrects Board Committee Announcement

Charisma Energy Services (SG:5QT) has released an update.

Charisma Energy Services Limited has issued a correction to their previous announcement regarding the reconstitution of their board committees, rectifying the header of a table from ‘Numerating Committee’ to ‘Nominating Committee’. Aside from this amendment, there are no other changes to the original announcement, which details the membership of board members across various committees.

