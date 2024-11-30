Charisma Energy Advances Restructuring with Yichang Sale

Charisma Energy Services (SG:5QT) has released an update.

Charisma Energy Services Limited has successfully completed the sale of 80% equity in Yichang Smartpower Green Electricity Co., Ltd., advancing their financial restructuring plan. The company’s Sri Lankan hydro power plants are performing well, generating positive cash flows. Additionally, Charisma is working on resuming trading on the SGX, with further updates expected soon.

