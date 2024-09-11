Chariot Limited Updates on Anchois-3 Gas Drilling

Chariot Oil & Gas (GB:CHAR) has released an update.

Chariot Limited, an Africa-focused transitional energy group, has updated stakeholders on the drilling operations at the Anchois-3 well in the Lixus Offshore licence, offshore Morocco. Preliminary results from the main hole drilling indicate the presence of gas-bearing reservoirs, with further analysis required to assess the impact. The company has plugged and abandoned the initial pilot hole after discovering water-bearing reservoirs and plans to continue evaluating deeper objectives in the drilling project.

